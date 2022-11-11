Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 1,695 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TIM by 408.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TIM by 65.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on TIM to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

TIM Trading Up 2.2 %

TIM Cuts Dividend

NYSE:TIMB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

