Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 2,347 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.44. The stock had a trading volume of 181,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,551. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

