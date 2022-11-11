Qtron Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,646.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 335,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,460,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

