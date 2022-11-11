Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.16. 392,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,824. The firm has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

