Qtum Price Hits $2.19 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00013019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $229.11 million and $43.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.42 or 0.07501478 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00082005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069382 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001753 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023621 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001471 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,407,658 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

