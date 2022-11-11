Quantstamp Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $95,093.04 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00587173 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,129.73 or 0.30584896 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.