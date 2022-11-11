R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.90.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 240,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,606. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at $69,749,680.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,440,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,482,400 over the last three months. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,106,363 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 124,351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 7.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,065,094 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $108,782,000 after purchasing an additional 267,525 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in R1 RCM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $104,637,000 after purchasing an additional 429,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,579,000 after purchasing an additional 131,878 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.