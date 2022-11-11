Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,146 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VB stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $194.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,329. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $238.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.86.

