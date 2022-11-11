Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 20,816 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after buying an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,467,000 after buying an additional 1,494,211 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 349,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,771. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.