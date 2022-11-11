Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,717,098 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,717,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,260,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 18.7% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DFUV stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,246. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.95.

