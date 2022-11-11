Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. CWM LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 218.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

