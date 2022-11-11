Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.62.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $95.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,180,000 after acquiring an additional 778,289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,962,000 after acquiring an additional 674,405 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,147 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $40,466,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $29,271,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

