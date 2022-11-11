Raydium Market Capitalization Achieves $37.31 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $37.31 million and $11.66 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00586943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,136.93 or 0.30572926 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,530,435 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

