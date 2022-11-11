Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for ECN Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ECN. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.27.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,862.61. In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Insiders have purchased 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935 over the last ninety days.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
