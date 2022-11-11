Raymond James Cuts TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$18.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, CSFB raised TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.25.

RNW stock opened at C$14.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.52. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$12.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.60%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

