Raymond James Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$205.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$202.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GSY. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$190.57.

goeasy Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:GSY traded up C$1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$129.82. 100,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.76. The company has a current ratio of 25.76, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.22. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$95.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$199.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51.

About goeasy

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$251.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.6400011 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

