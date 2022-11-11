Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for about 1.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.07. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $125.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.58.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.