Raymond James Raises Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target to C$26.00

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Vecima Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Vecima Networks stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.00. 27,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of C$13.85 and a 12 month high of C$20.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$59.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.20 million. Analysts forecast that Vecima Networks will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

