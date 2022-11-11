Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,393,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,393,000 after buying an additional 373,574 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,465,000 after purchasing an additional 271,159 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $7,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,047.00%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.