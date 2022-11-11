Raymond James Trims Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Target Price to C$1.00

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %

CRDL opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 73,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.