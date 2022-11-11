Raymond James Trims Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Target Price to C$1.00

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %
CRDL opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.
