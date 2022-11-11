Raymond James Trims Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Target Price to $6.00

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 331.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Edgio to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Edgio Stock Down 35.6 %

NASDAQ:EGIO opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $192.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.89. Edgio has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio ( NASDAQ:EGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Edgio had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Edgio will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

