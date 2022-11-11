Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) recently:
- 11/9/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $96.00.
- 11/1/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/14/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $64.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $125.00.
- 10/4/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/30/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $71.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
