Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) recently:

11/9/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $96.00.

11/1/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $64.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $125.00.

10/4/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $71.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13,464.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 262,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 260,944 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 353,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 171,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

