Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for onsemi (ON)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ: ON) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2022 – onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $65.00.

11/4/2022 – onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $72.00.

11/4/2022 – onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $75.00.

11/4/2022 – onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $69.00.

11/1/2022 – onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.40. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $75.00.

10/25/2022 – onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $73.00.

10/18/2022 – onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – onsemi is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – onsemi is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

onsemi Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of ON traded up $8.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.79. 10,448,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,253. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in onsemi by 29.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 1.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

