Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Haywood Securities

Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of RECO traded down 0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 2.07. 504,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,307. Reconnaissance Energy Africa has a 52-week low of 1.62 and a 52-week high of 7.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $416.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

