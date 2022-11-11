Red Wave Investments LLC Has $9.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Red Wave Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.02. 1,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,329. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $238.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.86.

