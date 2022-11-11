Red Wave Investments LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,252 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,302 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,190,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SPDW traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,844. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.