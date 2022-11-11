Red Wave Investments LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

NYSE:LMT traded down $18.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.79. The stock had a trading volume of 86,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

