Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) rose 15.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 158,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,160,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Redfin from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.
Redfin Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $544.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
About Redfin
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redfin (RDFN)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.