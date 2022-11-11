Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) rose 15.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 158,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,160,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Redfin from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

The firm has a market cap of $544.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42.

In related news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,527.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

