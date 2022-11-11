Reef (REEF) Price Down 26.2% This Week

Reef (REEF) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $78.26 million and $118.01 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,503,366,461 coins and its circulating supply is 20,503,366,161 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

