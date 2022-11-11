Regatta Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after buying an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,409,381,000 after purchasing an additional 707,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 227,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,717,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $142.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

