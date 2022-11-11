Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,691,160. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.45. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

