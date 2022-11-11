Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 6,241 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 182,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,636,444. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.