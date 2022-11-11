Ren (REN) Price Hits $0.0775

Ren (REN) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last week, Ren has traded 43.6% lower against the US dollar. Ren has a market cap of $77.42 million and approximately $31.49 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00587173 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,129.73 or 0.30584896 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

