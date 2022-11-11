Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 1,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

