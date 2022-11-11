Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$805.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.99 million.

Repligen Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of RGEN traded up $10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day moving average is $187.37. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $300.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,875 shares of company stock worth $7,803,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,681,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,505,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

