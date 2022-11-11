Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.43) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.69). The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,000.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,800 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,450,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2,224.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 242,167 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,807,000 after acquiring an additional 237,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.