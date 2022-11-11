Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KP Tissue Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for KP Tissue in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.25 million.

KP Tissue Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KPT. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.62. The stock has a market cap of C$100.80 million and a PE ratio of 92.27. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$10.05 and a 12 month high of C$12.51.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is 654.55%.

About KP Tissue

(Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.