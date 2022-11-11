Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$389.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$357.34 million.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFN. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$49.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.25.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$39.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$749.89 million and a P/E ratio of 70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.46. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$44.24.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

