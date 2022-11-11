Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN):

11/2/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Tigress Financial from $232.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $145.00.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $160.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $195.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $164.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $159.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $172.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $160.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $165.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $151.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $157.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $214.00 to $195.00.

10/12/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.3 %

AMZN stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,147,576. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 33.4% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,887,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $891,326,000 after purchasing an additional 309,733 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 571.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 41,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 35,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $2,553,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

