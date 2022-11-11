Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Amedisys (AMED)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) recently:

11/11/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $122.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Amedisys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $88.00.

11/4/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $103.00.

11/2/2022 – Amedisys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $116.00 to $96.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Amedisys had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $154.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Amedisys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Amedisys was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/24/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Amedisys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $165.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMED traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.24. 6,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,468. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.84.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

