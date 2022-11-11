Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BioNTech (BNTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX):

11/8/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $177.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $203.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $312.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/24/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $312.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/27/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $312.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,016. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.48.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $327,490,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in BioNTech by 200.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after acquiring an additional 518,283 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,606,000 after buying an additional 345,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

