Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BioNTech (BNTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX):
- 11/8/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $177.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $203.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $312.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 10/24/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $312.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 9/27/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $312.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
BioNTech Stock Performance
BNTX stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,016. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.48.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.