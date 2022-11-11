ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.00.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,956. ResMed has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $275.60. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,714 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in ResMed by 18.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.