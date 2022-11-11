Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average is $119.99. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

