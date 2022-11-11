Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $214.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $225.50.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

