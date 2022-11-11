Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 784.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 82,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

