Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $107.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.88.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.