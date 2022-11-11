Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $961,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 102,352 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

NYSE F opened at $14.18 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

