Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,163 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.25% of CION Investment worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CION Investment by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 290,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 150,418 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 201,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Reisner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,397 shares in the company, valued at $391,546.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $130,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

