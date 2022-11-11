Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 5.7 %

MMC stock opened at $168.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.