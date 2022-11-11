Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 40,345 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,345 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 14.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

